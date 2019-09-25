Mesa’s Pioneer Park recognized among ‘Great Places in America’ for 2019

Pioneer Park has been a historical landmark for the City of Mesa since the 1950s and now, after a recent makeover, the playground is being recognized as one of America's great public places.

With monkey bars, jungle gyms, swings and shady trees, Pioneer Park in Mesa is no ordinary playground. It's one of six public places across the country honored for what it brings its community.

"He loves everything about this park," said Breanna Soulliere. "He's a climber, so he can climb on everything."

Before its $6 million revitalization in 2017, the park wasn't quite the popular place to be.

"There hadn't been a lot of attention to it," said Chris Brady, Mesa city manager. "A lot of the playground equipment was worn out, a lot of the turf was worn out and there wasn't a lot of great activities."

Visitors may notice some things haven't changed. The park's new design preserves some of the city's history, like the train engine, the rose garden and the horseshoe courts.

The new design also adds new additions like a splash pad, slides and enhanced lighting.

"She likes to run around, the playground is new, so they have new, big slides over there and she really enjoys that," Nydia Moreno said.

The playground is now a more fun place to make memories.

(Photo: Mike Robison)

"We want them to re-own this as their park," Brady said. "This is where they come to have their family celebrations, family reunions, this is where families and mothers can bring their children."

It's also a safer space for both kids and adults.

"It's become that place again. It becomes the gathering place for our community to play and that's what we want," Brady said.

Putting Pioneer Park on the map as one of America's great public places.