Mexican man dies in ICE custody in Arizona

The Brief A 32-year-old Mexican citizen, Lorenzo Antonio Batrez Vargas, died in ICE custody in Florence, Arizona, on Aug. 31. Batrez Vargas had been arrested earlier in the month on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia and was taken into ICE custody. His cause of death has not yet been determined.



A 32-year-old Mexican citizen has died in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody in Arizona.

What we know:

Lorenzo Antonio Batrez Vargas, who was being held in Florence, was taken to Mountain Vista Medical Center on Aug. 31, where he died.

Batrez Vargas was first arrested in Flagstaff in March 2018 for driving under the influence and served a 10-day sentence. He was arrested again in August on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia and was then taken into ICE custody.

What's next:

An official cause of death has not been determined, and a report is expected within 90 days.