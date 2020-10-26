Mini President Trump, Melania costumes highlight Halloween at White House amid COVID safety tweaks

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
15
High Wind Warning
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 3:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side
Red Flag Warning
from MON 2:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Freeze Warning
from MON 7:00 PM MDT until TUE 10:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Freeze Warning
from MON 6:00 PM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Freeze Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind and Dust Advisory
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Freeze Warning
from MON 9:00 PM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Mini President Trump, Melania costumes highlight Halloween at White House amid COVID safety tweaks

By By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
Holidays
FOX 10 Phoenix

WASHINGTON - Trick or treat.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcomed costumed kids to the White House on Sunday for the annual Halloween celebration on the South Lawn with a few traditions tweaked as part of new coronavirus precautions.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump great guests on the south lawn of the White House on October 25, 2020 in Washington, DC. To ensure the health and safety of guests and staff during the Halloween festivities, extra measures such as

Expand

From a distance, the Trumps greeted hundreds of unicorns, skeletons and even a pint-sized version of themselves during the bash, which ran from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. yesterday, the Associated Press reports.

LA HOMEOWNER'S FIERY HALLOWEEN DECORATIONS SPARK CALLS TO POLICE, 911

In the fight against COVID-19, the trick-or-treaters — children from military families, frontline workers and others — received sweets separately while walking along a path on the South Lawn, with hand sanitizer available along the route.

In years past, the president and first lady would personally dole out the candy (with Trump even placing it atop a costumed child's head last year).

The Trumps – who recently recovered from the coronavirus themselves – waved and complimented the costumes from a distance. The president is said to have been “particularly pleased” with two youngsters dressed as the first couple, who happily hammed it up for the cameras when directed.

DAD MAKES EPIC 'KILLER ZOOM MEETING' HALLOWEEN COSTUME FOR DAUGHTER

Extra precautions at the spooky soiree included social distancing measures, mandatory face coverings for guests above age 2 (as well as all White House personnel working the event) and gloves for any staffers distributing candy.

The South Portico looked festively fall with bright leaves, chrysanthemums and pumpkins. A military band set the mood with Halloween hits like Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

See the Full Story at FoxNews.com