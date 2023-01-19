Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Gila County
8
Hard Freeze Watch
from SAT 1:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Hard Freeze Watch
from SUN 1:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 6:00 AM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 8:00 PM MST until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Flood Advisory
until SAT 11:45 PM MST, Greenlee County
River Flood Advisory
until FRI 12:00 PM MST, Graham County

Minnesota Vikings fire defensive coordinator Ed Donatell

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 4:57PM
Sports
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Vikings have fired defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after his first season with the team, Coach Kevin O'Connell announced Thursday evening.

In the statement, O'Connell says he informed Donatell the team will be moving in "a different direction at defensive coordinator" next season.

"While this was a difficult decision because of the tremendous respect I have for Ed as a person and a coach, I believe it is the right move for the future of our football team," writes O'Connell.

NFL: SEP 19 Vikings at Eagles

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 19: Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell looks on during game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles on September 19, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia PA. (Photo by Andy Le

Expand

"I want to thank Ed for his commitment to the Vikings this past season, for the positive impact he had on our players and coaches, and for his role in helping me as a first-year head coach lay this foundation. We all wish Ed and his wife, Shari, only the best in the future."

O'Connell says the team is moving forward with the search for Donatell's replacement.

The Vikings defense struggled this season, allowing the second-most passing yards, the third-most points allowed, and the third-most first downs.