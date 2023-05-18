'Misdemeanor Roundup' in Glendale gave some with warrants a chance at a new start

The City Of Glendale is offering petty criminals a unique chance at a fresh start: a one-day window to clear any outstanding warrants for certain offenses.

The operation, known as a ‘Misdemeanor Roundup,’ has a few goals, such as building community trust and helping people to clear their names. Some also hope this can help tackle the ongoing problem with the homeless population.

The roundup took place at a city park in Glendale, with a command van serving as a courtroom of sorts. A judge was also present.

"I’m here for driving on a suspended license. No insurance. It was someone else’s car," said one homeless person, identified only as ‘Holly.’

At the roundup, anyone with a low-level offense, from a speeding ticket to a missed court date, can have their warrant dismissed, and re-start the clock on their legal troubles.

"It will be issued a new court date or definite schedule, and that allow them without the fear of going to jail to handle their business, get back to normal life," said Glendale Police Lieutenant Scott Waite.

No more warrant can mean a whole new life, including the chance at a job, as well as affordable housing.

"I have one that said I have to move from camp to camp because I have a warrant, and cops roll up on me and I’m terrified," said Christina Cuen with Valle Del Sol.

For Holly, knowing she is now in the clear was worth the trip.

"Now I don’t have to worry about it," said Holly. "it's taken care of."

There are reportedly no plans for more Misdemeanor Roundups to be held.