Phoenix Police have found a 92-year-old woman who was reported missing after she was last seen on the early morning of July 11 near Central Avenue and Mission Lane.

The woman "was located alive and is being medically evaluated," police say.

Josefina Perez Najera has a medical condition that makes her appear confused and disoriented.

Family members say she could have been near Central Avenue and Dunlap Avenue at a bus stop or business.