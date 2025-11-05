Missing at-risk California girl may have passed through Arizona: FBI

article

The Brief FBI officials are asking for help with regards to a missing and at-risk California child. The case involving 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard of Lompoc, Calif. began after school administrators reported that she had missed school for a prolonged period.



FBI officials say a missing and at-risk child out of California may have passed through parts of Arizona.

What we know:

According to a statement released on Nov. 5, law enforcement tried to contact 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard and her mother, Ashlee, at their home in Lompoc, Calif. in October, after a school administrator reported that Melodee has had a prolonged absence from school.

"Melodee was not there and no clear explanation was provided for her whereabouts," FBI officials wrote.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say they determined that Melodee and her mother left California on Oct. 7 in a white 2024 Chevrolet Malibu "initially bearing California license plate 9MNG101."

"The vehicle was determined to be a rental car and is no longer in Ashlee’s possession," read a portion of the FBI's statement.

Detectives say they have confirmed that Melodee was last seen along a route via video surveillance on Oct. 9, in a region between the Colorado-Utah border.

"Based on vehicle movement, investigators believe the Malibu traveled through the following areas: Green River, Utah; Panguitch, Utah; Northwest Arizona; Primm, Nevada; and Rancho Cucamonga, California," officials wrote.

(Photo Courtesy: FBI)

Big picture view:

FBI officials described Melodee as a girl who is 4' to 4'6" tall, weighing 60 to 100 pounds, with brown curly hair and brown eyes.

However, investigators also noted that Melodee's appearance may have changed.

"She may be wearing wigs and her hair may appear darker and straighter than her natural hair," read a portion of the statement.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Melodee's whereabouts, or has had contact with Ashlee Buzzard, can leave an anonymous tip by calling the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office tip line at (805) 681-4171, or go to their website.