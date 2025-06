Missing camper found safe; Measles exposure reported at Sky Harbor | Nightly Roundup

article

From a missing camper in Arizona who was found alive to an East Valley community that came together to remember a slain police officer, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, June 16, 2025.

1. Camper missing in Arizona found alive

Featured article

2. Measles exposure reported at Phoenix airport

Featured article

3. Community remembers slain police officer

Featured article

4. PD: Dozens of looters hit AZ convenience store

Featured article

5. Tempe golf course owner speaks out amid controversy

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight