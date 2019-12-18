Missing Glendale teen featured on Ring Doorbell’s new program to find missing children

Alicia Navarro's mother keeps a candle lit next to her missing daughter's picture. She says it's a symbol of hope.

Fifteen-year-old Alicia, who is autistic, left home the morning of Sept. 15 and vanished ever since.

"I'm giving light to my daughter. It's just something mentally for me," said her mother, Jessica Nunez. "I'm doing it to protect her, I have faith shes being protected."

Now along with hope and faith, technology comes into play.

The Ring Doorbell video system company announced it is joining with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to put the pictures of missing kids in front of millions of more people.

Nunez says she doesn't know how Alicia was picked as the first child featured in the new program, but says she's grateful.

Advertisement

"I don't know what to say. I know it's awful for me to say this, but I feel blessed, I really do," she said. "There's good people out there, not just bad, you know."

Nunez says the community has carried her in her darkest hours as she looked for her daughter and has helped her family keep believing.

Ten days into the search, the FBI join in the efforts.

If you think you've seen Alicia, who's 4 feet 9 inches tall and 98 pounds, please call Glendale PD at 623-930-3000.