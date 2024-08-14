Expand / Collapse search

Missing hiker found safe; kids hospitalized after canal crash l Morning News Brief

By
Published  August 14, 2024 9:51am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
PHOENIX - A woman was found safe after going missing while out on a hike in the East Valley; two children were hospitalized following a bad crash in the west Valley, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of August 14.

1. Missing hiker found

Missing Arizona woman found more than 24 hours after she went hiking: sheriff

A 60-year-old woman is safe more than 24 hours after getting injured while hiking on a trail east of Mesa.

2. Children hospitalized after canal crash

2 kids hospitalized after crash sends SUV into canal

Two children were hospitalized on Wednesday after an SUV landed in a canal following a crash near Perryville and Yuma Roads.

3. Ex-Disney star arrested

Former Disney star Skai Jackson arrested for pushing boyfriend at Universal Studios: officials

Former Disney Channel star Skai Jackson was arrested for battery last week at Universal Studios Hollywood, Fox News Digital can confirm.

4. Fiery crash in north Phoenix

Fiery crash knocks out power in north Phoenix

A fiery crash temporarily left thousands of people without power on Aug. 14 near 35th and Northern Avenues. Police say the driver fled the scene after the crash. FOX 10s Dominique Newland reports.

5. Suns superfan in court

Suns superfan Mr. ORNG in court ahead of trial

Phoenix Suns superfan Patrick Battillo will be in court on Aug. 14 for a pretrial conference. In April, Battillo pled not guilty to charges of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and child sex trafficking. The alleged crimes took place while Battillo was the head basketball coach at Peoria High School. Battillos trial is scheduled to begin next week.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Warmer temps, minimal storm chances in Phoenix

The high in Phoenix on Aug. 14 is expected to be about 109°F, which is slightly above normal, according to the National Weather Service.