Social media influencer who disappeared for weeks found in hospital and in good condition

A social media fitness influencer is recovering at a hospital after she was initially at the center of a county-wide search.

At the time of her disappearance, 30-year-old Ca'Shawn "Cookie" Sims was last seen on September 8 in the 2100 block of Broach Avenue.

According to a report from the City News Service, Sims is in good condition and officials do not suspect foul play being the cause of her health condition.

Sims has a massive following on social media. As of Wednesday, her fitness account has more than 216,000 followers on Instagram.

