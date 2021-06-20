Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
3
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford

42,000 pounds of missing pistachios leads to possible illegal pistachio operation

By Michael Hollan
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX News

It was the case of the missing pistachios.

When a pistachio company in California noticed that thousands of pounds of its main product had gone missing, it opened an investigation. It appears that a truck driver may have been running an illegal pistachio operation out of the trucking yard.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office posted about the missing pistachios on its Facebook page. According to the statement, the Touchstone Pistachio Company noticed that 42,000 pounds of pistachios had gone missing during a routine audit.

The company reported the situation to the sheriff’s office, which opened an investigation.

According to the Facebook post, it was eventually discovered that a tractor-trailer had been moved from the Montemayor Trucking lot in Delano to a nearby, unnamed lot. There, it was discovered that the pistachios were in 2,000-pound sacks.

Apparently, the plan was to move the pistachios into smaller bags and resell them.

Authorities arrested Alberto Montemayor, of Montemayor trucking, in relation to the incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

On Facebook, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office wrote, "investigative leads in Fresno and Kern County discovered the tractor-trailer containing the pistachios had been moved from the Montemayor Trucking lot in Delano to a nearby lot. Detectives found that the pistachios were being moved from 2000 pound sacks into smaller bags for re-sale."

The post confirms that "The remaining pistachios were returned to the Touchstone Pistachio Company."

On Facebook, many commenters seemed entertained by the nature of the crime. One seemingly amused commenter wrote, "Good job detectives, I guess you really ‘cracked’ this case. Guy must've been ‘nuts’ to think he could get away with it."

For more, go to Fox News.