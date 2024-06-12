Mobile home fire displaces dozens in Phoenix; Sickness strikes Havasupai Falls visitors | Nightly Roundup

article

From a string of visitors suffering from an illness at Havasupai Falls to new problems that may cause delays to the opening of VAI Resort in Glendale, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

1. Dozens of visitors at Havasupai Falls suffer simultaneous illnesses

Featured article

2. Fire at a mobile home park in west Phoenix leaves dozens displaced

Featured article

3. Controversial VAI Resort in Glendale hit a snag that could delay its opening

Featured article

4. Arizona man arrested for planning racially-motivated attack

Featured article

5. Former Lyft driver accused of sexual assault on passenger

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight