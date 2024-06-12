Expand / Collapse search
Mobile home fire displaces dozens in Phoenix; Sickness strikes Havasupai Falls visitors | Nightly Roundup

Published  June 12, 2024 7:05pm MST
From a string of visitors suffering from an illness at Havasupai Falls to new problems that may cause delays to the opening of VAI Resort in Glendale, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

1. Dozens of visitors at Havasupai Falls suffer simultaneous illnesses

Dozens report illness after visiting Havasupai Falls
Dozens report illness after visiting Havasupai Falls

Dozens of hikers who visited Havasupai Falls at the bottom of the Grand Canyon this summer are leaving one of America's most treasured national parks with an unknown sickness.

2. Fire at a mobile home park in west Phoenix leaves dozens displaced 

Dozens of residents displaced, 5 mobile homes destroyed in Phoenix fire
Dozens of residents displaced, 5 mobile homes destroyed in Phoenix fire

A fire that ravaged several Phoenix mobile homes displaced dozens of people on Wednesday afternoon.

3. Controversial VAI Resort in Glendale hit a snag that could delay its opening

Here's why VAI Resort in Glendale won't open on time
Here's why VAI Resort in Glendale won't open on time

Developers of the billion-dollar VAI Resort property in Glendale have delayed the opening again. Here's the company's explanation.

4. Arizona man arrested for planning racially-motivated attack

DOJ: Arizona man was planning racially motivated mass shooting in Georgia
DOJ: Arizona man was planning racially motivated mass shooting in Georgia

A now-arrested Arizona man was plotting a racially motivated mass shooting in Georgia to incite a race war ahead of the upcoming election, the federal authorities say.

5. Former Lyft driver accused of sexual assault on passenger

Former Lyft driver accused of sexual abuse after driving Phoenix woman home
Former Lyft driver accused of sexual abuse after driving Phoenix woman home

A former Lyft driver is under arrest after police say he sexually abused a woman he was giving a ride home from a topless sports bar in Phoenix where she works.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

5 p.m. Weather Forecast - 6/12/2024

We might get a short two-day relief of high temperatures under 110 degrees.