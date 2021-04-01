Mohave County authorities investigate California man’s death

Authorities in northwestern Arizona are still investigating a homicide case involving a California man.

Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives said 19-year-old Anthony Maracle of Needles was found dead near a roadway on March 26.

Sheriff’s officials said they received a report of a body near the Riverfront Parkway in Mohave Valley.

They said someone called to say they were walking their dog when they came across the body.

Authorities didn’t immediately disclose how Maracle died or release any other details about the homicide.

