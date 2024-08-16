Mom fighting for answers after a drive-by shooting claimed her son in Laveen 8 years ago

Eight years ago, Joan Sanders lost her son, Maurice, who was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Laveen.

Since then, she's been waiting for justice for her son as Phoenix Police have not made any arrests.

"It's been really hard for all of us," Sanders says. "It's been really tough. It's been really emotional for me because I don't know who did it."

What happened?

On August 16th, 2016, Maurice Sanders was picking up friends and family near the intersection of 51st Avenue and Southern in Laveen.

Around 10:40 p.m. the suspect is described as a black man with a round face and he was in a silver or gray Suburban when he fired multiple rounds at the car Sanders was in.

"My son was in the front seat of his car and they shot 13 bullets and only one hit him," she said.

He was shot in the lower back and did not survive.

"I want everybody to know that we haven't forgotten," she says. "That I won't forget and that we will get justice."

The 29-year-old left behind 5 kids.

"He loved every one of his kids. He was just a good uncle, a good brother, a good son. He was the best and I miss him like crazy," Sanders said.

She is hoping anyone who knows more about the night her son was killed will come forward.

"I'm going to keep doing this until I leave this world but I have family members that are going to keep it going because he deserves justice. He was innocent," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.