Monica de Leon Barba missing: FBI offers $40k reward to solve kidnapping

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 10:20AM
Missing Persons
KTVU FOX 2
monica.jpg article

Monica De Leon went missing November 29, 2022 in Mexico. Photo via Facebook group: Help Us Find Monica De Leon.

SAN MATEO, Calif. - The FBI on Thursday announced it is offering a reward of up to $40,000 for information about the disappearance of a San Mateo woman who was kidnapped in Mexico four months ago.

The financial incentive is to help find  Monica de Leon Barba, who forced into a van in Tepatitlán, Jalisco, Mexico, while walking home from work with her dog on November 29, 2022.

She was on her way to a gym called FIT 4 LIFE, according to a Facebook group called, Help Us Find Monica De Leon.

The 29-year-old was wearing a black T-shirt and black pants the evening she was taken. She has short hair with black and blonde highlights and is about 5'5" tall.

Her family has urged California Senator Alex Padilla and Congresswoman Jackie Speier to help in the search.