Monsoon: Overnight storm tore through north Phoenix retirement community

The Brief An overnight monsoon storm caused some damage to a retirement community in north Phoenix. Some walls collapsed in the area, and roof damage can be seen. "It looks like a war zone," said one resident.



Monsoon storms keep rolling into the Phoenix area, with the latest storms hitting parts of the Phoenix area overnight.

The storm tore through a residential retirement community in north Phoenix, leaving a wall in complete shambles, as well as damaging numerous roofs.

What they're saying:

"It looks like a war zone, actually. I’ve never seen anything like it," said Alexander Krapibain. "Sounded like a hurricane."

The whipping wind tore through the community, which is located near Bell Road and 3rd Avenue.

"All of a sudden, we heard a bunch of boom-booms, and thought the roof was going to cave in," Krapibain said.

Local perspective:

Neighbors like Krapibain woke up to see wood, metal and other debris scattered along the cul-de-sac.

"At 10:30 p.m., I was lying on the bed and suddenly I hear a big noise," one resident said. "I don’t know what was going on, but I came out and saw the backyard roof flying all over the place."

The storm’s strength uprooted trees, smashed shingles and bent light posts.

"Everything is wet. Just soaked," said Matthew Miller.

The storm also ruined Miller’s roof. His neighbors helped rescue his golden retriever, Junior.

"His neighbor called him and said, 'I think your roof is blowing down the street,' so they called me and I came over, and sure enough, that was his roof," one neighbor said. "That’s all his stuff sitting out there on the front. So then I brought the dog home with me."

What's next:

Now, looking at the rubble of his home, Miller says he doesn’t know what he’ll do next.

"We have a lot going on now, and for this to happen is adding on more and more torture in our lives," Miller said.

Crews are working throughout the day to clean up the mess and will be in the area throughout the afternoon.