Monsoon Watch: Blowing dust in far East Valley as storms develop in parts of Arizona

By and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 6:51PM
Monsoons
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Since the monsoon season began in mid-June, the Phoenix area saw little storm activities, but that came to an end of July 17.

During the afternoon hours, a storm brought blowing dust to parts of the far East Valley, marking the end of the "nonsoon" that people in the Phoenix area have experienced so far this summer..

Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service issued a Blowing Dust Advisory, in conjunction with an existing Excessive Heat Warning. The advisory covered various parts of the state, including a portion of Pinal County and a portion of Santa Cruz County in Southern Arizona, including Nogales.

"Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected," read a portion of NWS' warning.

In the hours prior to the storm moving into parts of the Valley, other parts of the state, such as the Tucson area, saw stormy weather as well, including rain and blowing dust.

In the Tucson area, officials with Tucson Electric Power reported that thousands of their customers were without power at one point. Tucson television station KOLD-TV also reported downed trees and powerlines in parts of the city.

A video taken by officials with the University of Arizona showed the storm's development in the Tucson area.

Monsoon storm develops in Tucson

In a video captured by University of Arizona cameras, a storm can be seen developing over the Tucson area during the afternoon hours of July 17. While the monsoon season began in mid-June, the state has yet to see the stormy weather that is typical during an average monsoon season.

Arizonans still sweltering in extreme heat

Parts of Arizona wait for monsoon weather

For parts of Arizona, the recent streak of 'nonsoon' weather broke on July 17 as a result of a storm, but people in other parts of the state are still waiting for the storms that typically define the summer monsoon season. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.

This round of monsoon storm is developing as Valley residents endure another day of extreme heat.

Amid the heat wave, cooling centers remain available to anyone who need to escape the heat.

"The [City of Phoenix] contributes more than 60 facilities out of the 200 heat relief network of cooling centers, hydration stations and centers," said City of Phoenix Director of Heat Response and Mitigation David Hondula.

"The Senior Center, to me, is my second home," said 86-year-old Mary Alvarez. "I think it's very good for everybody because where I live, it doesn't work too good. AC doesn't work too good, so this is a place I want to be. especially because it is so hot."

"I come over here to be in a cool environment, where I can sit here and do exercising and relax and be cool," said 66-year-old Charlotte Austin.

For people like 76-year-old Virginia Saiz, cooling centers offer something that may not be available at home.

"We have a swamp cooler. We don't have AC," said Saiz.

2023 Heat Relief Network for Maricopa County

https://hrn.azmag.gov/#/map

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

  • Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.
  • Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.
  • Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.
  • Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.
  • Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.
  • Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.
  • Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.
  • Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.
  • If waters are rising, seek higher ground.
  • Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.
  • Keep pets indoors during storms.