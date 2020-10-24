Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from TUE 1:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
7
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 8:00 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 2:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ
Wind Advisory
from SUN 8:00 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SUN 9:00 AM MST until SUN 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM MDT until SUN 7:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz

More drive-thru ballot drop-off locations open in Maricopa County

By
Published 
2020 Election
FOX 10 Phoenix

More drive-thru ballot drop-off locations open up around the Valley

There are more options for voters as several new Maricopa County locations opened in preparation for record breaking ballot drop-offs.&nbsp;

PHOENIX - Election Day is less than two weeks away, but that isn't stopping millions of Americans from casting their ballots early.

Now there are many more options for voters to cast their ballots here in the Valley, including a very large building known for hosting sporting events.

There are 14 locations throughout the Valley, giving voters more options to cast their ballot. One thing to keep in mind is that there isn't a designated location for voters this year. You can drop your ballot off anywhere.

"So voters have an option.. contactless drive through drop box.. they don’t even have to get out of their car, they can just drive on in and they can deposit this into our drop box," said Erika Flores, Maricopa County's deputy Director of Communications.

It's this easy: you drive up, hand over your ballot, and then you're off.

"It’s just another option voters have, so they can just drive on in if they have their early ballot. They just need to sign here and put their phone number, date, and make sure that they have their signature there because we do verify 100% of all early ballots so their ballot can count," explained Flores.

The Maricopa County Elections Department is giving voters more options. They say they've processed more than a million ballots.

"Most of them are at sports facility parking lots. We have this great partnership with different sports facilities and community organizations where we were able to put drive through drop box locations," said Flores.

For all locations, head to https://recorder.maricopa.gov/pollingplace.

Continuing Coverage

Maricopa County elections officials detail measures intended to keep voters safe as Election Day approaches
slideshow

Maricopa County elections officials detail measures intended to keep voters safe as Election Day approaches

With just two weeks to go before the election, there are now concerns over election security and voter intimidation, as a result of recent incidents. With that in mind, there are laws and measures in place in Arizona to keep voters safe.

Renewable energy at center of race for Arizona utility board
slideshow

Renewable energy at center of race for Arizona utility board

Democrats now have a shot at wresting control of the commission, which is currently controlled 4-1 by Republicans and has had a GOP majority for many years.

Arizona city pulls police from early voting sites after intimidation complaints
slideshow

Arizona city pulls police from early voting sites after intimidation complaints

The Democratic mayor of Arizona's southeastern city of Tucson has barred city police officers from providing security at early voting sites, forcing the Pima County Elections Department to seek outside help.


 