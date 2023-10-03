More OD calls for Arizona firefighters amid escalating fentanyl epidemic

Fentanyl seizures so far in 2023 has already surpassed the grand total for 2022, and sadly, seizures rise, so does the total amount of overdoses.

"It just seems like when you’re listening to the radio, we get two or three a day at least, and right now, the numbers are showing that five to seven people a day are dying in Arizona everyday," said Dave Folio with the Scottsdale fire Department.

In the Valley, fire officials in Scottsdale and Phoenix say they respond to multiple overdose calls a day, for people of all ages.

Folio said they carry the overdose reversal drug Narcan in all their units.

"It’s pretty sad, especially when you're out on those calls," said Folio. "You're there, and you have a 14-year-old that’s not breathing. Unfortunately, mom, parents may or may not know they were doing fentanyl. You see it in our schools."

Not only are they trying to protect their patients, firefighters are trying to protect themselves as well.

"You hear them go out and immediately, when you hear the overdose, you’re thinking ‘man, it’s fentanyl,’" said Folio. "There’s precautions we got to take."

"We are always wearing safety gloves, but we also have the ability to wear masks, goggles, sleeves, up to and including a full gown if necessary," said Shaun DuBois with the Phoenix Fire Department.

Experts say it’s a good idea to add Narcan to a first aid kit or keep it inside a car, as people will never know who may need it. As of September, people can pick up Narcan over the counter, in-store or online, from places like Walgreens, Walmart or CVS. No prescription is needed.

"With everyone being trained on how to utilize Narcan and being very aware of the signs and symptoms of a potential overdose, any time that those phones go off, we are going out with the expectation to deliver good quality customer service and save lives when we can," said DuBois.