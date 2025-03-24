More remains found in crash debris; rescue on Camelback Mountain | Nightly Roundup

article
From the tragic discovery of more human remains being found 10 days after a deadly I-40 crash, to the rescue of an unconscious man on Camelback Mountain, here are tonight's top stories.
1. I-40 crash in Williams: More human remains found in debris
More human remains were found 10 days after a deadly and fiery pile-up crash on I-40 in Williams. This comes as three South Korean women were reported missing after driving in the same area, at the same time.
2. Man airlifted off Camelback Mountain
A hiker was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition, according to Phoenix Fire, following a March 24 incident on Camelback Mountain on March 24.
3. James Eaves killed: Witness claims to have heard the gunshots
New information is coming out about the man accused of murdering his brother in an upscale Arcadia neighborhood on March 21, including someone who said they heard the gunshots.
4. Viral Georgia sorority girl with glamor mug shot arrested again
For the second time in just a matter of weeks, a University of Georgia sophomore has a new mug shot.
5. 23andMe files for bankruptcy, CEO steps down: What customers should know
23andMe has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to help the genetic testing company facilitate a sale amid years of financial issues.