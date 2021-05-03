Mormon Lake Lodge opens for 2021 season ahead of Arizona heat

Triple-digit temperatures are on their way to the Valley, and luckily, there are plenty of spots to escape the heat.

One of those spots specifically is Mormon Lake Lodge and it's now open and ready for business.

The lodge is just two and a half hours away from Phoenix in Coconino National Forest. After the drive, you'll feel the peace and quiet, including much cooler temperatures.

Caroline Campbell is the General Manager at the lodge and says, "This year we have everything open and we think we’re going to have a really good season. We have a lot of events happening that didn’t go through last year."

This summer getaway in the Ponderosa Pines is a refreshing change from the heat of the Valley. The 300-acre lodge retreat has a little something for everyone.

Hiking, off-road trails, horseback riding and much more.

"There’s fishing in the pond for the young kids and basically it’s getting out in the open and being out in the woods and all in the pines," Campbell says.

Whether you like the comforts of cabin life or a more outdoorsy experience, the property has plenty of options.

"We have 31 cabins on property that we rent out this season. They can also stay in our RV sites. We have 74 sites that they can stay in. We also have dry camp available that you don’t have to electric, water hook up. It’s more of a primitive camping."

The steakhouse is open on weekends for breakfast, lunch and dinner. It will open 7 days a week beginning on May 28.

Learn more about the lodge here https://www.mormonlakelodge.com/