Mother of slain Phoenix man Matthew Groves not giving up her search for answers

The Brief Family members of Matthew Groves are hoping that someone can come forward with information on the man's death. Groves was killed in 2018, as he stopped to rest on the patio of a sports bar in North Phoenix. "The years that have gone by, I don't think anything has been done," said Groves' mother.



It has been seven years since Matthew Groves was murdered outside a west Phoenix bar, and while a suspect has never been found, his family is not giving up hope.

The backstory:

According to our 2022 report on Groves' murder, Groves' murder happened in 2018.

At the time, Groves was riding his skateboard near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road. He stopped to rest on the patio of the Purple Turtle Sports Bar when he was shot and killed.

Groves was 26 at the time of his death.

Family continues search for answers and justice

Big picture view:

Groves' mother, Katherine Kirkconnell, makes the trip to Arizona with her family every year from California. They bring Groves' old toys, as well as other mementos and photos to create a vigil that remembers his death and honors his life.

"He would go out, and he would meet and talk to all the homeless and make friends with them, and he just loved people," Kirkconnell said. "He was a deep conversationalist. He loved to draw."

What She Said:

With Groves' death remaining unresolved, Kirkconnell said it's time to change that.

"The years that have gone by, I don't think anything has been done," Kirkconnell said. "Unfortunately, as time goes by, it's going to get harder."

She said Groves was passionate about helping the less fortunate, and well as being well-known and well-liked in the community. That is why she is convinced someone has information that could help.

"Somebody who knows anything," said Kirkconnell. "I think [Groves] probably had done something very kind for them, and I ask that they repay that."

What's next:

Kirkconnell said she will make the trip to Arizona every July, until her son’s murder is solved.

"I was telling my husband on the way up here: I hope this is our last year," Kirkconnell said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should reach out to Phoenix Police, or leave an anonymous tip with Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).