Mother taken into custody after newborn dies in bathtub

A woman has been taken into custody after her newborn baby was found unresponsive in a bathtub early Monday morning.

The mother told police she woke up around 6 a.m. and found her baby in the tub. Police say medics were unsuccessful when trying to revive the baby girl, who was 18 days old.

This happened in an apartment in the 19600 block of Schoenherr, which is near E State Fair Avenue.

Police haven't said yet how they suspect the baby got into the tub. We're told the mother was taken into custody into the homicide division.

The medical examiner has not yet confirmed how the baby died, and it's too early to tell if she may have drowned. Police did say the tub had water in it, but didn't say if it had been full or not.

Neighbors say a young couple lives in that apartment, and that they had just moved there.

"A beautiful baby girl, beautiful. I just saw the baby two days ago, me and her. [She seemed] very healthy. She grabbed my fingers; she had a strong grip. Very healthy," neighbor Tena Williams told us.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with baby Lauren's homegoing service. Click here to donate.