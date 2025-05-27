Motorcyclist killed in north Phoenix crash, PD says

The Brief An unidentified motorcyclist was killed in north Phoenix early in the morning on May 27. The crash happened near New River Road and Old 87th Avenue.



A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in north Phoenix early in the morning on Tuesday.

What we know:

The May 27 crash happened around 2:30 a.m. near New River Road and Old 87th Avenue.

"When officers arrived, they were directed to a motorcycle off the roadway and an adult male with obvious signs of injury nearby. The fire department responded and determined the man had died from his injuries on scene," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky.

Detectives don't believe anyone else was involved in the crash.

Speed might've been a factor, Sgt. Krynsky said.

What we don't know:

The motorcyclist wasn't identified, but police say he's a man in his 40s.

Map of where the crash happened: