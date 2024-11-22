Multi-car crash blocks Interstate 17 and leaves 4 people hospitalized

article

Several cars were piled up in a crash on Interstate 17 southbound on Friday, Nov. 22.

All lanes besides the HOV lane were blocked for an extended period of time before the cars could be moved off to the shoulder of the freeway.

All lanes have since reopened.

WATCH: Massive traffic jam for crash on Interstate 17

The crash happened near the off-ramp at Deer Valley Road.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, four people were treated for immediate injuries but none were diagnosed as life-threatening.

One passenger was extricated from their vehicle.

Officials asked that drivers avoid the area while crews cleaned up debris.

Northbound traffic was unimpeded.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.