Shooting at Des Moines, Iowa high school leaves multiple people injured

Multiple people have been injured in a shooting outside of East High School located in Des Moines, Iowa on Monday, according to police.

KCCI-TV reports that Sgt. Paul Parizek said an unknown number of suspects have been detained and three people are in critical condition.

Des Moines Public Schools were given the "all clear" by police after putting the high school on lockdown earlier on Monday, according to a tweet, and students will be dismissed "on time."

Special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) Des Moines field office have been deployed to the scene to assist with investigations, the agency tweeted.

FOX Television Stations has reached out to the Des Moines school district for comment.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. The Associated Press and Chris Williams contributed to this report.