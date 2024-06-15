Expand / Collapse search
Brooklands Splashpad shooting: At least 9 wounded in Rochester Hills; suspect contained

By Dave Herndon and David Komer
Updated  June 15, 2024 3:41pm MST
Michigan
FOX 2 Detroit

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - At least nine people, possibly 10 were shot at the Brooklands Splashpad in Spencer Park, shortly after 5 p.m. in what appears to be a random attack. 

The youngest victim is 8 years old, according to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, who said the shooter is believed to be contained in a house nearby. Watch our continuing coverage in the live player above.

A 9mm pistol and three empty magazines were recovered by investigators, meaning possibly up to 28 shots were fired, Bouchard said.

Breaking News: At least 9 wounded in Rochester Hills splashpad shooting

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard gives an update on the shooting at Spencer Park splashpad.

It is unclear if the suspect has access to more weapons inside the home. Negotiators and SWAT are outside a home.

Bouchard said at about 5:11 p.m. the suspect got out of a car and began shooting at the splashpad, located near Auburn and John R.

"One of our sergeants from Rochester Hills was actually listening to a new technology we deploy called Live 911, e heard the call come in, before it was even dispatched and immediately self-directed himself and he was on scene within two minutes."

The victims suffered various stages of injuries with at least one having been treated and released, he said. At least four area hospitals are treating victims from the attack. 

Detectives and victim advocates are at each of the hospitals, Bouchard said.

"It's a gut-punch," he said. "We're not fully comprehending what happened at Oxford and now we have another complete tragedy that we're dealing with."

This story will be updated as more information is available. 

