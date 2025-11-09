Multiple suspects sought in deadly hit-and-run: Phoenix PD

The Brief A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in West Phoenix near 35th and Dunlap Avenues on Saturday night. The victim, who fell in a marked crosswalk, was struck by multiple vehicles that failed to stop at the scene. Police are searching for the suspects and offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.



Phoenix police are searching for multiple suspects in a deadly hit-and-run crash after they struck a pedestrian in West Phoenix Saturday night.

What we know:

Just after 8 p.m. on Nov. 8, officers responded to a collision near 35th Avenue and Dunlap Avenue involving one pedestrian and several vehicles.

A man was found with critical injuries at the scene. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Dig deeper:

Detectives learned that the man was trying to cross 35th Avenue in a marked crosswalk when he "unexpectedly feel to the ground" in the northbound lanes of traffic, police said.

That's when the victim was struck by multiple vehicles as they drove by.

What we don't know:

It is unknown why none of the vehicles involved stopped.

The victim's identity was not released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the deadly hit-and-run is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or 480-837-8446. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Map of the incident location.