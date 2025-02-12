Murder-suicide at Mesa apartments leaves 2 dead: police

The Brief An apparent murder-suicide on Feb. 11 near Mesa Drive and McKellips Road left two men dead. The victim was identified as 34-year-old Ramon Salazar. The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Diego Borquez. Police say the shooting stemmed from a domestic-violence incident.



Two men are dead following an apparent murder-suicide on Tuesday night at an apartment complex in Mesa.

The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 near Mesa Drive and McKellips Road.

What we know:

The Mesa Police Department says officers responded to the scene for reports of shots fired and found 34-year-old Ramon Salazar with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

What we don't know:

Police did not specify the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

What they're saying:

After speaking to witnesses at the scene, officers learned the suspect, 19-year-old Diego Borquez, was likely inside an apartment. After obtaining a search warrant, police say officers entered the apartment and found Borquez dead from what appeared to be suicide.

"This is a domestic violence incident where both suspect and victim knew each other," police said.

Two men are dead following an apparent murder-suicide near Mesa Drive and McKellips Road, police said.

Help is available. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.

Map of where the shooting happened