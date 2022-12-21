Murder-suicide at Phoenix gas station leaves man, suspect dead: police

Police say a man and a suspect are dead following a murder-suicide at a gas station in Phoenix.

Phoenix Police say the incident happened in the area of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. When officers arrived, they found Shane Knoll, a 30-year-old employee of the gas station, who had been shot.

In the parking lot, officers found another man who had been shot. He was identified as 40-year-old Jaime Flores.

Knoll was pronounced dead at the scene. Flores was taken to a hospital where he later died.

According to investigators, Knoll and Flores got into a fight and during the struggle, Knoll pulled out a gun. Flores was able to get ahold of the gun, and he shot Knoll.

"Officers were later informed by witnesses that the suspect walked a short distance away and then turned the gun on himself," Sgt. Philip Krynsky said in a statement.

No other injuries were reported.

Witness speaks out

As police continue to investigate, we are hearing from witnesses in the area.

Ramon "Ray" Yslava said it was a normal day working at a business in the area until one man walked in.

"About 3:30 p.m., one of my technicians came in and said ‘this guy, he wants the keys to his truck,’" Yslava recounted.

Yslava said he knew the man did not own the truck, and believed he was under the influence.

"I could see the piece of foil and straw," said Yslava. "I said ‘Get out of here. Get out of here.’"

Yslava said he watched the man smoke near the parking lot before walking to the gas station.

Yslava says he is still shaken about all of the what-ifs.

"What if he pulled out a gun on us?" Yslava said. "He could've done that to us. I didn't know he had a gun."