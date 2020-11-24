Suspect arrested following deadly shooting in Phoenix

An arrest has been made in connection to a deadly shooting that happened last week.

When officers arrived at the scene near 45th Street and Southern Avenue on Nov. 12 to respond to calls of shots fired in the area, they found a man and woman suffering from gun shot wounds.

The victims were transported to an area hospital. The male, identified as Nicholas Bracamonte, later died.

According to the police report, Bracamonte "..sustained multiple gun shot wounds, including a gunshot wound to the back of the head at close range."

On Nov. 20, Phoenix Police booked Christian Belmudez on murder and aggravated assault charges. Court records show that the 26-year-old and the victims knew each other and that he had planned to fight one of the them.

Police say when Belmudez confronted Nicholas Bracamonte, he shot him several times. Bracamonte's sister, Anissa, was shot in the foot.

