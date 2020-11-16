Investigation into shooting that killed Phoenix man continues; family pleads for justice

The family of a man shot dead is asking for help, as Phoenix Police search for the suspect in the double shooting.

Four days after a shooting that left Nicholas Bracamonte dead and another woman injured, there still aren't many leads in the investigation, but police officials have confirmed that the victims knew the suspect.

Now, Bracamonte's family hopes someone will come forward.

"I just want Nicholas -- justice for Nick, and anyone who has to go through this, it's a tragedy. It's tragic," said Bracamonte's aunt, Trisha Duenas.

Deunas says loved ones are still in shock. On the night of Nov. 12, Phoenix Police officers responded to a double shooting in the area of 45th Street and Southern Avenue. Bracamonte died from multiple gunshot wounds, while his sister, Anissa, was shot in the foot.

"I know that he tried to go and help his sister, like, 'hey, we gotta get out of here,'" said Duenas. "He just wanted to get out of there. He didn't want a confrontation."

Family members are confused. They say Bracamonte came to the area to meet up with his sister.

"She is going through it herself with her surgery," said Duenas. "I can't even imagine what she's going through, what she had to see."

Currently, Phoenix Police officials have not released a suspect description. Meanwhile, all Duenas wants is answers. She helped raise her nephew, who she says survived cancer as a child and lost his dad at a young age.

"The mother is just inconsolable. It's her baby," said Duenas.

Bracamonte, 23, was the father of a little girl.

"Cut down way too young. He's just too young for this," said Duenas.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).