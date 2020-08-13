Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until WED 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
6
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County

Music therapist goes digital as she helps people through the power of music during pandemic

By
Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

(Photo by: BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

PHOENIX - The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced people us into a virtual world, with many businesses, including music therapy, having to move their services online.

Debi Kret uses music to help her clients address neurological, emotional, and social needs, and she knows now, more than ever, people need music for their souls.

"When you’re actively participating in music, you’re releasing the good endorphins and making yourself feel good, and you’re also getting the brain connection," said Kret.

Kret has been a music therapist for over 25 years, helping kids and their families in the valley. However, the coronavirus pandemic brought her work to a halt, and she knew she had to find another way to serve the community.

"We started thinking, imagine like parents, you know, they are schooling their kids. They are not getting any respite care or very little respite care or therapy services. It’s all on their shoulders," said Kret.

In June, Kret started to offer free music therapy sessions, via Zoom, three days a week. It’s called “Happy Family Hour,” where anybody is welcomed to join in. 

"We start with movement," said Kret. "Moving your body and relax and really activating, get the breathing moving, get the brain going. Then we’ll introduce some songs to sing along and play instruments with."

For those who don’t have instruments, they can use any household item to create sound. The goal is to get everyone to have a little fun.

"I’m just blessed by it, and it makes me want to keep doing it and do more and help more people," said Kret.