Music therapist goes digital as she helps people through the power of music during pandemic

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced people us into a virtual world, with many businesses, including music therapy, having to move their services online.

Debi Kret uses music to help her clients address neurological, emotional, and social needs, and she knows now, more than ever, people need music for their souls.

"When you’re actively participating in music, you’re releasing the good endorphins and making yourself feel good, and you’re also getting the brain connection," said Kret.

Kret has been a music therapist for over 25 years, helping kids and their families in the valley. However, the coronavirus pandemic brought her work to a halt, and she knew she had to find another way to serve the community.

"We started thinking, imagine like parents, you know, they are schooling their kids. They are not getting any respite care or very little respite care or therapy services. It’s all on their shoulders," said Kret.

In June, Kret started to offer free music therapy sessions, via Zoom, three days a week. It’s called “Happy Family Hour,” where anybody is welcomed to join in.

"We start with movement," said Kret. "Moving your body and relax and really activating, get the breathing moving, get the brain going. Then we’ll introduce some songs to sing along and play instruments with."

For those who don’t have instruments, they can use any household item to create sound. The goal is to get everyone to have a little fun.

"I’m just blessed by it, and it makes me want to keep doing it and do more and help more people," said Kret.