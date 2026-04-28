New data center planned for Glendale spark concerns among residents

The Brief The Glendale City Council unanimously approved a pre-annexation development agreement for a new project featuring two data center buildings. Residents and opponents expressed concerns regarding noise, environmental impacts, and potential interference with nearby Luke Air Force Base operations. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will review necessary project permits and other project aspects on May 6.



The Glendale mayor and city council voted unanimously to approve a pre-annexation development agreement for a new data center project.

What we know:

The project will feature two data center buildings in Glendale. Developers say the data centers might help store information, such as medical records and national security data.

According to the City of Surprise, 700 Megawatts of natural gas generators will supply power to the data center and the regional power grid.

However, some community members who oppose the project expressed concerns regarding potential environmental impacts.

What they're saying:

The Project Baccara Opposition Coalition is speaking out against the proposed data center.

"We as a community see that this project will have a negative impact on the local community," said Lexsiri Coronado.

The county describes the location as generally north of Olive Road and half a mile west of Litchfield Road in the west Glendale area, near Luke Air Force Base.

"Where parts fall off of planes all the time, so I hope that this will not go through," said Beth, a resident who lives near the proposed project.

Why you should care:

In a letter from March to the Maricopa County Planning and Development Department, Luke Air Force Base officials noted that the project is not compatible with high noise and accident potential associated with their operations unless certain conditions are met. These include not obstructing a pilot’s visibility and providing proper shielding to prevent interference with aircraft.

"There will be noise issues," said Dave Krause, who lives nearby. "The noise of this 24/7 is nothing like the 10–15 seconds that a jet makes when it goes over."

The other side:

Meanwhile, developers at Takanock say the project is compatible with Luke Air Force Base.

"Detailed information from Luke, I am confident that they reviewed it over and over and over again to make sure that it was within their requirements," said Glendale Ocotillo Councilmember Leandro Baldenegro.

Nearby residents expressed worries regarding the impacts on the environment and emissions.

"It sticks in our lungs. It gets into our bloodstreams. It’s essentially shooting microplastics into the air," said Surprise resident Hillary Weber.

Dig deeper:

Third-party studies, according to Takanock, found that there is minimal or no impact on environmental or cultural resources.

"I was just doing it to make sure that we bring up the asthma, and we bring up the birth defects and the health concerns," said Glendale Cactus District Councilmember Lupe Conchas.

Takanock says the data center is going to create hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars of new tax revenue for schools.

What's next:

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to consider several aspects of the project, including necessary permits, on May 6. Construction is expected to start later this year, with the first data center building expected to be online in 2028 and the second in 2030.

What you can do:

To learn more about Project Baccara, click here. The entirety of the pre-annexation development agreement can be read below.

Residents in Surprise can learn more information by clicking here.