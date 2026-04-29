Seen on TV: April 29

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Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Mountainside Fitness

Locations across the Valley

https://mountainsidefitness.com/

Pictures, Play & Sunflower Days at Vertuccio Farms

Open on weekends throughout May

4011 S. Power Rd.

Mesa, AZ 85212

https://vertucciofarms.com/events/pictures-play-sunflower-days/

Rusconi's American Kitchen

10637 N. Tatum Blvd, Suite 101-B

Phoenix, AZ 85028

www.rusconiskitchen.com

Live-streamed video