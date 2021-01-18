MyPillow CEO: Kohl's, Bed Bath and Beyond, Wayfair dropping MyPillow

article

Some retailers are dropping MyPillow products from their stores, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell told FOX 9. This comes following the CEO's repeated claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Lindell told FOX 9 Bed Bath and Beyond, Kohl's, Wayfair and HEB have all dropped MyPillow because of public pressure on social media he claims is being perpetrated by "leftist groups".

FOX 9 has reached out to the companies for comment.

According to a New York Times report, Dominion Voting Systems has threatened to sue Lindell over his accusations of election fraud. Officials have repeatedly stated there was no proof of widespread voter fraud in the election. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency called it the "most secure election in American history."

MyPillow is based in Chaska, Minnesota.