'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' returns to theaters for 30th anniversary with $5 tickets

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” the classic Christmas comedy film released in 1989, is returning to movie theaters for its 30th anniversary.

The film will be shown at select AMC Theatres through Dec. 12 for just $5 per ticket, the company said.

The third installment in "National Lampoon's Vacation" film series follows Clark Griswold, played by Chevy Chase, who decides to stay home for the holidays with his family to create "the most fun-filled old fashioned family Christmas ever" — but things don't go as planned.

Written by John Hughes, the film also stars Beverly D'Angelo, Randy Quaid, Juliette Lewis and Johnny Galecki.

“Running for one week only, you can head to your local AMC theatre to see Clark and Ellen Griswold, as well as their children, Audrey and Rusty, open the doors of their family home to a variety of relatives that range from weird to really weird,” the company said in a statement.

Fans who attend a special screening on Friday will also receive a new ornament to hang on their Christmas tree.

