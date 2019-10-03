National Taco Day: Spilling the beans on the spiciest deals and freebies

The only thing better than a taco on National Taco Day is two, and with these spicy deals at all your favorite taco establishments, you’re sure to get a serious “queso” the munchies.

Del Taco - If you join their Raving Fan e-club or download the Del Taco App, you get a taco of your choice for free, and that’s not even the best news. Everyone who signs up gets a free shake on your birthday.

Taco Bell - While the fast food chain isn’t directly giving out tacos for free, they’re celebrating this delicious holiday with their National Taco Day gift set.

On Oct. 4. only, anyone feeling generous can gift a friend a digital gift card for Taco Bell’s exclusive $5 Taco Day gift set which comes with two regular Crunchy Tacos and two Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos.

Burger King - Taco ‘bout irony, this burger-centric chain now sells tacos, and though they may not be free, at $1 a pop, does it really matter?

Rubio’s Coastal Grill - Anyone who shows up to a local Rubio’s on National Taco Day with this coupon will receive any taco free with a purchase of a drink.

Jack in the Box - Savor the moment with this incredible deal by getting two free tacos with any purchase, valid from Oct. 4. - Oct. 6 for all eClub and mobile app users.