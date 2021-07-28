Nationals, Phillies game postponed after players, coaches test positive for COVID-19: report
PHILADELPHIA - The Washington Nationals game against the Philadelphia Phillies tonight has been postponed in order to allow for "continued testing and contact tracing" for COVID-19.
According to ESPN reporter Jeff Passan, a number of Nationals players and coaches have tested positive for the virus.
The news arrives after Nationals infielder Trea Turner left Tuesday’s game upon learning he’d tested positive for the virus.
The team has not indicated whether any other players or personnel have tested positive yet.
It is not known whether any Phillies tested positive.
The game will be made up Thursday as part of a straight doubleheader.
