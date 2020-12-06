Navajo Nation ICU beds at full capacity; lockdown extended

Navajo Nation health officials have reported 225 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths with intensive care unit beds at healthcare facilities now at full capacity.

Officials said the new numbers released Dec. 5 push the total of cases on the vast reservation since the pandemic began to 17,738 with 667 known deaths.

They said 170,343 people have been tested for coronavirus and 9,797 have recovered.

The reservation includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Navajo Nation Council Speaker Seth Damon said “our ICU beds are at 100 percent capacity and we’re still not seeing the most dire impacts from the (Thanksgiving) holiday gathering that occurred.”

Tribal President Jonathan Nez has extended a stay-at-home order through Dec. 28 to try to curb the virus’ spread.

Starting Monday, business hours will be extended to between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays. They must close on weekends the rest of the month.

Residents are required to stay home unless they must report to work, or need to get food, medication or essential supplies.

Nez has urged residents not to leave the reservation or to gather with families, which officials have said contributed to uncontrolled spread in most Navajo communities.

