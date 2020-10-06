Navajo Nation reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

article

Navajo Nation health officials reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday with one additional death.

That brings the total number of cases to 10,501 including 30 additional cases that were previously unreported due to delayed reporting or reconciliation.

The death toll stands at 560 since the pandemic began.

Tribal health officials said 109,722 people on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have been tested for the coronavirus and 7,284 have recovered.

A shelter-in-place order, mask mandate, daily curfews and weekend lockdowns remain in effect on the Navajo Nation.

Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms with the coronavirus, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

COVID-19 symptoms

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

