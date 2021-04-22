Navajo Nation welcomes First Lady Jill Biden in Window Rock

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will meet with members of the Navajo Nation to discuss the effects of the pandemic on their community, along with vaccination efforts.

This comes as the nation continues to expand its efforts and the COVID-19 case numbers are declining.

Dr. Biden's visit is scheduled for the evening of April 22. It's a two-day event that members of the Navajo Nation say they hope will lead to some change.

"Talk about our healthcare system, the needs there, also for the education needs here.. I think she's really wanting to know how successful the Navajo Nation has been pushing back on the virus," said Jonathan Nez, President of the Navajo Nation.

The Navajo Nation has been hit hard by the pandemic, but is steadily rolling out the vaccine with more than half of the Navajo adult population now vaccinated.

Advertisement

Dr. Biden will hold a round table discussion with the First Lady of the Navajo Nation, Phefelia Nez, and other women in the community before moving on to meet with council and cabinet members.

"I think it's very important for someone to come from the White House to here amid a pandemic and to that just shows how much she wants to hear directly from the women of the Navajo Nation and to hear what they have to share with her," said Nez.

Navajo Nation resident Janene Yazzie says she is very encouraged by Dr. Biden's visit.

"Her visit offers her a different lens to systemic issues that we have been facing due to the lack of critical community infrastructure and forms of development access to resources that caused community spread to be so prolific in our communities."

And she is hopeful that this visit will help to promote change.

"To upload without conditions the right of indigenous peoples to give us full sovereign authority to address these systemic issues with our own solutions."

The First Lady's visit is not open to the public because of the pandemic, but the Navajo Nation President will be livestreaming some of her visit at https://www.facebook.com/NezLizer2018.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic:

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.