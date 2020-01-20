NC kidnapping: Suspect in custody; mom, baby found safe

article

A man accused of forcing a woman and her one-month-old baby into a vehicle at gunpoint has been taken into custody and charged, Fayetteville Police said.

"Nathaniel and his mother, Jasmine, have both been located and are safe," police tweeted Monday morning. The two were found hours after the reported kidnapping.

The violent incident occurred early Monday morning, Jan. 20 around 1:12 a.m. The suspect, Wani Thomas, 24, was later taken into custody without incident in Duplin County, police said.

Fayetteville Police said Thomas broke into a home on Tangerine Drive and forced Jasmine Livermore and a 1-month-old boy, Nathaniel Thomas, into a vehicle.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, and two counts of assault by pointing a gun.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 46 NEWS APP

Advertisement

Thomas is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.