Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 3:00 PM MDT, Apache County
15
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 1:57 PM MDT until THU 5:00 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 5:45 PM MST, Gila County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 2:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 1:23 PM MST until THU 2:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 1:53 PM MDT until THU 5:00 PM MDT, Apache County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 2:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 12:48 PM MDT until THU 4:00 PM MDT, Apache County
Flood Advisory
from THU 1:55 PM MST until THU 4:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from THU 1:35 PM MST until THU 4:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until SUN 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flash Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until SAT 5:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Significant Weather Advisory
until THU 2:00 PM MST, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert
Significant Weather Advisory
until THU 2:15 PM MST, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

NC man arrested for allegedly putting ‘I (heart) being White’ stickers on cars

By Catherine Park
Published 
News
FOX 10 Phoenix

CARY, N.C. - A North Carolina man was arrested after he allegedly put "I (heart symbol) being White" stickers on vehicles and in a restaurant restroom on July 24. 

John Kantz, 60, of Cary, North Carolina, was arrested on Saturday after witnesses told police they saw him putting the stickers on cars in an On the Border Mexican restaurant parking lot and inside the restroom of a Totopos Street Food and Tequila restaurant, according to police. 

Kantz was arrested the same day and was charged with ethnic intimidation as well as vandalism, according to police reports. 

RELATED: Woman arrested for allegedly pepper-spraying mom, child at Pike Place

99386c5f-Handcuffs

FILE - In this photo illustrations handcuffs are seen on display.

Ethnic intimidation is a misdemeanor in North Carolina, according to Wake County courts. 

As of Thursday, Kantz had posted bail, police said.