Nearly $5M worth of drugs seized during traffic stops in Arizona; 2 arrested

Two men were arrested after Arizona authorities seized nearly $5 million worth of drugs during separate traffic stops.

According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a driver on June 22 at 8:25 a.m. on Interstate 40 near Sun Valley for several traffic violations. During their investigation, deputies " became suspicious of criminal activity" and K9 Kilo was deployed.

"K-9 Kilo had a positive alert on the vehicle and a search revealed 124.1 pounds of methamphetamine, .8 grams of Ecstasy, and a firearm," the sheriff's office said.

The driver of the vehicle, 55-year-old Henry Paxton of Florida, was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of multiple drug charges and a weapons offense.

The estimated street value of the drugs was $3 million, and it was the largest meth seizure in the history of the sheriff's office.

Hours later, deputies stopped another driver on I-40 near Winslow for traffic violations.

During an investigation of the vehicle, deputies seized nearly 78,000 M-30 fentanyl pills. The estimated street value of the drugs was nearly $2 million.

The driver, 53-year-old Alejandro Garcia Gonzalez of California, was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of multiple drug charges.

"These were two completely independent traffic stops and not related in any way," the sheriff's office added.