Neighbors stepping up to help one another during COVID-19 pandemic

There have been many positive stories during the COVID-19 pandemic, including stories of neighbors helping neighbors.

At the Community Food Bank, neighbors have been filling up, and others are taking what they need. They say it's all about spreading kindness.

For some people, they may not think one box could make a difference, but for people in one San Tan Valley neighborhood, it is a catalyst for hope.

"The neighbors are supporting one another," said Crystal Arthur.

Inside the boxes are essential items for people who need them, including that coveted roll of toilet paper, some vegetables, and non-perishable items.

"Take what you need, donate what you can, leave the rest. If you need everything, that is fine," said Arthur, who came up with the neighborhood food bank after watching her favorite show.

"They do this on The Walking Dead, where they leave boxes along the road," said Arthur.

This movement inspiring others as well, just a few houses down. One sign that was propped up thanked healthcare providers and delivery drivers. A few blocks away, a teacher set up a community library outside her front door.

"We let people know if you want to borrow a book, take a book. Get whatever you need," said Rosalyn Pieczynski.

Arthur hopes others will use the box as inspiration to do what they can, with what they have.

"Most people are good in this world," said Arthur. "If we just take care of each other, because we are all in this together."

Residents say they are getting to know each other more than before by just checking in on one another. Arthur said she hopes to throw a big block party when this is all over.

