New age-progression image of Timmothy Pitzen released 10 years after disappearance

Officials released a new age-progression image showing what missing Aurora child Timmothy Pitzen may look like today.

Released by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the image comes a decade after the then 6-year-old boy vanished from the western suburb.

"It’s hard to believe that we have been searching for Timmothy for ten long years now," said Timmothy’s father, Jim Pitzen. "We believe he is out there and we hope every day that he will make his way home."

Timmothy's mother, Amy Fry-Pitzen, took her son out of his kindergarten class on May 11, 2011, saying something about a family emergency.

Wearing his backpack, Timmothy waved to his classmates, saying "See you tomorrow," teacher Cheryl Broach recalled.

The two climbed into Fry-Pitzen's SUV and went on an adventure that included a visit to the Brookfield Zoo outside Chicago, a suburban Chicago resort and another resort in the Wisconsin Dells, a region that calls itself the "Waterpark Capital of the World."

The next day, according to video footage released later by police, the boy and his mother were seen leaving the Kalahari Resorts in the Dells. That was the last time the two were seen together. When Fry-Pitzen checked into a motel in Rockford, Illinois, about 120 miles away, on May 13, she was alone, according to police.

The next afternoon, her body turned up but with no sign of her son. A note she left said the boy was being cared for by someone who loved him in a place where he would never be found.

In 2019, a young man found wandering the streets of a Kentucky town told police his name was Timmothy Pitzen.

DNA tests revealed that person was not Timmothy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.