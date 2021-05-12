New app makes hiking at Papago Park more exciting

There's a new app for people of all ages that is making hiking at Papago Park more exciting - and challenging.

Wishtrip is a free app that allows people to explore the park, learning interesting facts and conquering challenges, both mental and physical.

"Papago Park was chosen specifically as the only location in the United States because of its geography…history and…wildlife," said Ed Oliver, Wishtrip spokesperson.

The app was created with COVID-19 protocols in mind, creating a safe outdoor experience for kids and families just in time for summer vacation.

"Learn about former Governor Hunt, learn about Hole in the Rock, learn about the wildlife that’s here and just have a great time together," Oliver said.

There's also a more intense challenge for adults, putting physical fitness to the test.

"There’s a fitness challenge game because there’s great trails over there, there’s bike riding, and there’s some unique geography over there as well," he said.

The app can be used by anyone 3 years of age and older.

"You record your adventures and it outputs a movie together when you’re done, and you can share it with your family and friends," Oliver said.

