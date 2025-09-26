Expand / Collapse search
These new Arizona laws go into effect on Sept. 26

By and
Published  September 26, 2025 7:05am MST
Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix
Several new state laws go into effect on Sept. 26

Some of the new laws include age verification for adult websites, the minimum age to purchase tobacco products is now 21, and the broadening of the definition of animal cruelty in Arizona. The state's Silver Alert system will also be replaced with the Safe Alert system.

The Brief

    • Several new state laws go into effect on Sept. 26.
    • Some of the changes include adult website age verification, a new alert system for missing vulnerable persons and a law raising the age to purchase tobacco products.

PHOENIX - Friday marks 90 days since the end of the 2025 legislative session, and that means several new laws go into effect.

Dig deeper:

Some of the new changes include the following:

Adult website age verification

Adult websites are now required to verify the age of users viewing pornographic materials, according to House Bill 2112.

Pornhub, one of the world's largest adult content websites, recently announced it will block access for Arizona users.

Age raised to possess, purchase tobacco products

Senate Bill 1247 raises the minimum age to purchase or possess tobacco products to 21, up from 18 years old.

New law enhances animal cruelty protections

Senate Bill 1658, also known as "Jerry's Law," redefines animal cruelty and mandates owners provide adequate food, water and shelter for their animals. The bill is named after Jerry, a paralyzed chocolate Labrador, who was rescued from an East Valley home.

New missing persons alert system

The state's Silver Alert System will be replaced with the SAFE Alert System, which allows law enforcement to more quickly locate and recover missing vulnerable people.

"The SAFE Alert system provides an effective, coordinated notification method using multiple communication channels to assist in the safe and expedient recovery of missing persons," the Arizona Department of Public Safety wrote in a news release. "The system utilizes media and public safety networks to distribute real-time information when someone goes missing under qualifying conditions."

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from previous FOX 10 reports on Sept. 22, 2025, and July 7, a news release from the Arizona Department of Public Safety and a copy of Senate Bill 1247 that's posted to the Arizona State Legislature's website.

